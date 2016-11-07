Scouts in 100-year challenge

As cubs is 100 years old in December, the cubs from 1st Sitwell in Horsley Woodhouse have come up with 100 challenges. Some of the challenges are to try out new activities like shooting (pictured is Tomas Banford). Cubs went to Drum Hill campsite to take part in a shooting challenge and next month the cubs are going to Matlock to do some caving.

If you would like to join the cubs, email Ian on gsl@1stsitwellscoutgroup.co.uk.