Serial thief is back behind bars

A serial thief has been given a 16 week custodial sentence after she was caught shoplifting shortly after she had been released from a previous prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 9, how Jessica Hodgkinson, 32, of Main Road, Carr Vale, Bolsover, twice stole perfume sets from B&M Bargains following her release from an eight-week custodial sentence.

Pictured is B&M Bargains, at Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “She entered the store on November 5 at Ravenside Retail Park, in Chesterfield, carrying two bags and was seen placing perfume sets into the bag and she was with a male and left without paying. She was identified on CCTV.

“On November 8 she was seen again going into the store with a bag and she selected perfume sets and the police were called and she was arrested soon after the incident.”

Hodgkinson told police she had sold the items on for food and to buy heroin.

She pleaded guilty to the two thefts from B&M Bargains and the court heard how the defendant had only just been released from custody after being jailed in September for eight weeks for separate theft matters.

The probation service explained that the majority of Hodgkinson’s offending is linked to the illicit use of illegal substances.

Defence solicitor John Welford said Hodgkinson knows she is in a cycle which she needs to break.

District Judge Andrew Davison acknowledged that the defendant was in dire straits and needed support which is why she had previously been given a deferred sentence.

He told Hodgkinson: “You started offending in November, 1999, at 17 years of age as a youth and you are still here committing offences.

“Probation will help you but if you keep committing offences there is only one sentence left.”

District Judge Davison sentenced Hodgkinson to 16 weeks of custody with 12 months of supervision upon her release.

She was also ordered to pay £94.89 in compensation.