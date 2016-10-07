Set for warmer and safer cycling with Aldi this winter

There is nothing better as a keen cyclist preparing for the colder and darker seasons than knowing you are armed with great kit.

Aldi stores’ Cycling and Pro-Cycling ranges of kit have been rolling into the company’s stores across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and the country from September 29 and they have been very well received by myself.

Reporter Jon Cooper checks out the new range of cycle kit from Aldi.

They include a wide selection of new and improved clothing and accessories for casual and commuter riders as well as high performance pro-cycling gear for the more serious cyclist.

My personal favourites have been the really good quality Performance Bib Tights at £29.99 and Performance Cycling Jersey at £29.99.

Both fit tightly but very comfortably and allow for easy movement while providing warmth and protection against the dropping temperatures.

The Winter Cycling Gloves at £4.99 are also a great way to stay warm and they are not so cumbersome so they still allow for the fingers to make those tricky gear changes with ease.

Reporter Jon Cooper checks out the new range of cycle kit from Aldi.

In addition, the Winter Cycling Jacket at £16.99 is a bargain and will set me up very nicely for the much colder months to come and a Full Zip Cycling Jersey at £12.99 - though a little lighter - makes a great under-garment and will no doubt be great for the spring.

The range and variety on offer is fabulous but that is why I would advise a trip to the store to try this gear out for size because I did find the large size Winter Cycling Jacket and Full Zip Cycling Jersey quite roomy.

Combine the Heavy Duty Overshoes at £14.99 with a pair of Waterproof Socks at £12.99 and deck your bike out with the Aluminium COB bike lights at £12.99 and you are set for warmer and safer winter commuting in style.

There is also much more on offer including kit to keep your bike in shape against the grit and wet of winter too. This includes a Bike Stand at £29.99, Bike Maintenance Spray at £1.99 and Muc-Off at £3.99 and Aldi’s High Pressure Pump at £14.99.

So for safer, warmer and stylish riding this winter I have given Aldi a big thumbs-up.