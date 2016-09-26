Seven things you may not know about Concorde

The most iconic passenger jet in history completed its first trans-atlantic flight on this day in 1973.

Today, September 26 marks 43 years since Concorde made its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic in record-breaking time, cutting the previous record in half, and flying at an average speed of 954 mph.

Two companies merged into one during the expansion (British Aircraft Corp and France‘s Aerospatiale) and started to work on planes. An aircraft was built by French and British engineers and the first successful flight occurred in October 1, 1969.

For its first few years, Concorde operated at a loss. The British government, which financed the British side of the Concorde project, took 80% of Concorde’s revenue. It was discovered in the early eighties that public perception of Concorde was that it cost more to fly on it than it actually did. So the prices were put up to what people thought they were, and with oil prices reducing, Concorde began making money.

Its last flight was on November 26, 2003.