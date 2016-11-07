SPECIAL OFFER: Save an average of 60 per cent on Northern trains

Give your presence early this year - surprise a loved one and go by Northern rail with average savings of 60 per cent.

BUY TICKETS: For full details of this limited period offer and to guarantee your tickets online visit www.northernrailway.co.uk

Just imagine the look on a loved one’s face or a friend you haven’t seen in ages when you turn up in person.

Or how grandma and granddad will greet the grandkids when they run down the garden path.

Priceless.

And to celebrate this very special offer we have teamed up with Northern to give five ucky readerts the chance to win a trip to see a loved one, plus a fantastic gift. But hurry. The ticket offer and our competition is for a limited period only. Full details below.

There is a station near you and where you want to go, all over Yorkshire and beyond. Check out Northern destinations and buy tickets - CLICK HERE.

So why take the car, or be stuck in road traffic?

You can roll up by train in next to no time, share great stories, make more memories and save an average of 60 per cent on a range of single fares when you buy in advance and kids travel half price.

You don’t have to make a long journey to give your presence. The friend or family member you want to visit may live just a short trip away.

Of course, you can also get the same great savings whatever your reason to travel – perhaps a trip into the countryside or, when it’s a rainy day, to the city centre.

Give your presence early - visit a loved one with Northern

Days out don’t need to be a big adventure at this time of the year, more a trip to see and do something different.

If you do want to make a longer trip, Northern also has it covered. It operates as far as Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sunderland, Blackpool and the Lake District. Buy tickets - CLICK HERE.

Northern plays a vital role in the North of England by connecting tens of thousands of people to work, leisure, education and more every day.

Richard Allan, Customer and People Experience Director, at Northern, said “November is a great time to visit and catch up with family or friends that you won’t get a chance to see at Christmas.

Make memories and visit a loved on with Northern

"And with Northern connecting up to 500 stations and 15 million people across our region there’s always a great opportunity to surprise someone with a visit.”

So beat the busy Christmas shoppers, festive markets and party goers, by booking your Northern tickets today.

We are Northern. We are Surprising.

BUY TICKETS: For full details and to buy tickets online visit www.northernrailway.co.uk

GIVE YOUR PRESENCE EARLY - WIN A NORTHERN TRAIN VISIT TO SURPRISE A LOVED ONE

Surprise, surprise!

We have teamed up with Northern to give FIVE lucky readers the chance to give their presence early this year by winning a surprise visit to see a loved one.

Buy your tickets today and save an average of 60 per cent during this limited period Northern rail offer

And we will throw in a free Bettys Yorkshire Treats Gift Tin for you to celebrate when you get there.

Simply tell us, in no more than 100 words, who you want to ‘surprise’ and why.

It may be a long lost relative or an old friend you haven’t seen for a while. Or it could just be a great reason to surprise somebody with your presence.

Your journey route must be served by Northern - check destinations at www.northernrailway.co.uk – from your nearest local station.

All winning visits must also take place by Monday, January 30, 2017, at 5pm.

Our panel of judges will pick the five most deserving, who will win unlimited day travel for a family of four to make the return trip on Northern’s rail services.

Each winner will also get a Bettys Yorkshire Treats Gift Tin – containing a Yorkshire fruit cake portion, Yorkshire shortbread box, and Bettys Tea Room Blend tea bags - to share with their loved one when they arrive.

Winners and those to be visited must agree to publicity, including photography and filming. All parties will therefore be informed ahead of the visit, to organise dates and times.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter by post send your full name, address, email and mobile number, along with those of the loved one you want to visit, plus up to 100 words on why you should win, to #JPcompNorthern, Northern Presence Competition, Graham Walker, Commercial Content Editor, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Or email your details and your loved one’s, plus why you should win, with #JPcompNorthern in the subject field, to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk

Deadline for all entries is Wednesday, November 23, 2016, at 10am.

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply. Full details on our web sites at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

NORTHERN IS JUST THE TICKET FOR GREAT DAYS OUT

Whether you’re looking to visit a loved one or visit sights throughout the North of England you can make great savings with various ticket types from Northern - CLICK HERE.

They range from Duo tickets, for two people, to Advance tickets, to choose the best time to travel at the lowest available fare.

Whatever you’re looking for, Northern has the perfect match for you.

Anytime tickets give you the flexibility to travel whenever it suits – buy at any time and travel any time between your chosen stations with no time restrictions.

Off-Peak tickets are cheaper tickets for travelling on trains outside of the busy commuter times.

Advance tickets enable you to choose the best time to travel at the lowest available fare. Advance fares are available on selected routes across the Northern network.

Season tickets offer better value than buying daily tickets if you make the same journey more than three or four times a week

Duo tickets are a great way to get out and about by train whilst saving a little cash. There’s no need for a Railcard either, simply buy your ticket and travel together to save 25%.

Day Ranger tickets give you the freedom to explore all over the North by train, with 1001 things to see and do. Just hop on and off the train as many times as you wish. It’s the perfect way to make the most of your car-free day – and your money.

BUY TICKETS: For full details of this limited period offer and to guarantee your tickets online visit www.northernrailway.co.uk

Make your journey by Northern train - tell all your family and friends about this great tickets offer

Give your presence early - visit a loved one by train using our Northern tickets offer