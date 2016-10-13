Speeding motorist jailed after high-paced pursuit

A speeding motorist that sparked a police chase through a town has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for three years.

Derby Crown Court heard on Tuesday, October 11, how Dale Lee-Ray, 21, of Park Road, Belper, came to the attention of police on Kilbourne Road, Belper.

At a previous hearing, prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said an advanced driver with the roads policing unit at Ripley was on uniformed patrol abut 2am, on August 3, when he became aware of a motorist driving a Citroen Saxo up to 50mph in a 30mph zone along Kilbourne Road.

Mr Cooper said: “Insurance checks were carried out for the vehicle as it went on to John O’Gaunts Way and the officer tried to stop the vehicle by putting on his emergency equipment.

“But the driver continued along John O’Gaunts Way and this vehicle increased its speed to 70mph in a 30mph zone. It was a residential street with parked vehicles. The vehicle went into Ashop Road and into Over Lane where it was doing 60mph with more parked vehicles along the road.”

The defendant then went the wrong way around a keep-left area, according to Mr Cooper, and drove along Sandbed Lane before turning right down a track near Kirks Lane and was forced to stop at a gate.

Mr Cooper added: “The officer saw two occupants climbing over the gate and running away but the defendant was later arrested.” The incident was described by Mr Cooper as an aggravated police pursuit involving speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, in a residential area with parked cars and a passenger.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “It was in the early hours of the morning but it was very quiet. It’s not accepted it took place over a pro-longed period. If he had stopped the vehicle instead of panicking he would just be looking at driving without insurance and a licence.”

Lee-Ray pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140.