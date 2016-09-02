STRICTLY LAUNCH: Glitz and glamour returns to TV screens

Are you ready for your annual dose of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, which was dominated by Derbyshire-born actor Tom Chambers eight years ago?

Back for a fourteenth series the show is set to dazzle as always with a celebrity line up as glitzy as the costumes.

Lesley Joseph, Tameka Empson, Greg Rutherford, Judge Rinder, Claudia Fragapane, Anastacia, Naga Munchetty, Daisy Lowe, Danny Mac, Louise Redknapp, Melvin Odoom, Ore Oduba, Laura Whitmore, Will Young and Ed Balls, will all battle it out for the coveted glitterball.

This week sees the launch show, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will announce the dance pairings before the pros and celebs get a few more weeks to cram in the rehearsals before the live weekly shows get underway.

Tune into BBC One on Saturday September 3, at 6.50pm.