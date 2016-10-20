Struggling Marks and Spencer worker stole £500 from store

A Marks and Spencer employee who stole £500 from the store where he worked has been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay the money back.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 20, how Jamie Wood, 29, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, stole the cash from the till at the Matlock store because he was struggling financially.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The circumstances of the offence relate to the Marks and Spencer store on Bakewell Road, Matlock, which had previously been a Co-op.

“Wood was transferred from the Co-op to M&S and he was a section co-ordinator.”

Mrs Allsop added that another employee had observed Wood taking money out of the till and rolling it up and putting it in his pocket.

Initially, Wood was confronted and he claimed the employee had a vendetta against him, according to Mrs Allsop.

But Mrs Allsop explained that the store discovered notes of cash scrunched-up at the till and an investigation revealed Wood had been acting suspiciously and had been taking cash from the till.

She added: “He made full admissions to police that there had been about 20 occasions when he had taken up to £50 each time and the total stolen was £500.”

Wood pleaded guilty to the theft which happened between June 27 and July 23.

The probation service stated that Wood had been experiencing financial difficulties providing for his young children and he had committed the offences as a quick fix.

Mr Wood, who has been dismissed by M&S, told the court: “It was just a silly mistake and I regret it to this day and I have offered to pay the money back and I am just sorry.”

He added that he had thrown away 13 years of work in the retail industry.

Magistrates sentenced Wood to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.