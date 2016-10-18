Students test drive life at new Amber Valley Sixth Form

Students were given the opportunity to experience what life will be like at Amber Valley Sixth Form – a joint venture run by The Ripley Academy and John Flamsteed Community School.

Parents, families and prospective students from across Amber Valley turned out to attend the Amber Valley Sixth Form open evening, which was held at The Ripley Academy.

Students who attend Amber Valley Sixth Form are based at The Ripley Academy, which currently has extensive Post-16 facilities, and there are also opportunities to work at John Flamsteed Community School, in Denby.

Helen Fozard, vice principal at The Ripley Academy, welcomed everyone to the open evening.

She said: “Amber Valley Sixth Form is a partnership between The Ripley Academy and John Flamsteed that was set up last year with the aim of bringing the two schools together. This provides lots more opportunities for students from across the Amber Valley region.

“Our motto is inspiring, achieving and enjoying. We want our students to feel supported and love coming to Sixth Form every day.

“It’s very different to being in the main school as there is much more of a collegiate feel to it.

“Twenty per cent of our students achieved A/A* grades in their A-levels, which was a rise of five per cent and our pass rate was 97 per cent.

“We are all inclusive and we also cater for those who are looking to pursue a less academic route with a range of vocational courses.

“We want students to really enjoy their courses and experience the wider opportunities in the Sixth Form.”

Student Ben Bradley, who is in year 13, also spoke to the packed audience.

He said: “I have loved every second of Sixth For so far and have had some great opportunities.

“I visited Auschwitz and that was an incredible experience which was absolutely life-changing and really opened my eyes.

“I have also made some great friends who I’m sure will remain with me throughout my life.

“The great thing about this Sixth Form is the smaller classes which mean you can really connect with lessons and the teachers.”

East Midlands Education Trust is supporting both schools with the provision of Amber Valley Sixth Form.

To find out more call The Ripley Academy on 01773 746334, visit www.ambervalleysixth.org.