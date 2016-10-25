Superheroes turn out for starlight switch on

A host of superheroes and popular characters turned out to see the light switch on at Crich Tramway Village’s Starlight Spectacular.

The illuminations, held on October 26, saw special guests including Superman and Darth Vader help turn on the lights at the annual event.

Crich Tramway half term illuminations, on his way to turn on the lights Spiderman seems to have left his change in his other clothes

There was plenty of entertainment for all the family including the switch on, tram rides and a scarecrow competition.

There was also a Harry Potter look-a-like and appearances from Game of Thrones actress Elizabeth Webster and Emmerdale star Bhasker Patel.

Amber Valley Mayor and Mayoress Councillors Richard and Susan Iliffe also attended to meet local heroes from Derbyshire, who had been nominated for their dedication to local causes or helping family members.

Marketing manager Amanda Blair, said: “The event was packed full of family activities each day and it was the last week of the season, so it was great that so many people visited before we close for the winter.”

Crich Tramway half term illuminations, Thomas Harrison and Charlotte Hill

The Tramway Village is set to host a Christmas market on October 29 and 30, and then will close for routine maintenance during the winter.

It is set to reopen on Saturday, March 18.

For more visit www.tramway.co.uk or call 01773 854321.