Teen attacked while picking up takeaway

A teenager had his tooth knocked out and sustained several other injuries during an attack in a Belper street while he was picking up a takeaway.

Officers from Derbyshire police said the victim and his friend had just picked up the meal and were walking along High Pavement, when they were approached by a group of youths.

A spokesman for the force said: “An 18-year-old South Wingfield youth sustained injuries and had a tooth knocked out when he was assaulted by several youths.

“The assault happened at about 8pm on Saturday, October 22, after the victim and his friend had picked up a takeaway. A group of about six youths allegedly punched and kicked the victim.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault should contact PC Roland Phillips on 101, quoting reference number 16000338076 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.