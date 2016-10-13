Thief is given a chance as long as he stays out of trouble

A thief who stole goods from Sports Direct and Poundworld has been given a chance by the courts as long as he stays out of trouble.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Patrick Joseph Shaw, 24, stole two jackets, a head torch and a Lynx gift set from Sports direct in Chesterfield town centre as well as a pair of scissors from Poundworld.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “A report was made of a male stealing two jackets from Sports Direct in Chesterfield town centre and a description of the offender was given to police.

“Shaw was stopped by police and he produced several items saying they were stolen from Sports Direct and Poundworld.”

Shaw told police he had stolen the items for himself and had stolen the jackets because the weather was getting colder.

The defendant, of Standon Road, Wincobank, Sheffield, pleaded guilty on October 4 to stealing two jackets, a head torch and a Lynx gift set from Sports Direct and admitted stealing scissors from Poundworld after the thefts on September 19.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “They were simplistic offences of no great sophistication even though there was some pre-planning.”

Mr Gittins added that Shaw is a recovering alcoholic with mental health issues.

He also said that even though Shaw has previous convictions he is not heavily convicted for the kind offending he committed on September 19.

All the stolen goods from Sports Direct and Poundworld were recovered, according to Mr Gittins.

Magistrates sentenced Shaw to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned him that if he commits another offence within a year he will be re-sentenced for the thefts.

Shaw as also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.