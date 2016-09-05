Thieves steal BMW motorbike by forcing steering lock

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a BMW motorbike was stolen from a Hayfield property.

At around 2am on Wednesday, August 10, three men stole a white BMW F650 motorbike from a property in Meadows Road, Hayfield after forcing the steering lock.

They then continued to push it down the road and make off with the bike.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact PC Ashley Sayer on 101, quoting crime number 16000229447, or by sending him a message online using the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

