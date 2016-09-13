Thousands of former miners could be due a cash payout after being allegedly shortchanged by law firms when they claimed compensation for industrial diseases.

Solicitor Robert Godfrey is representing miners he says were left out of pocket on two occasions in their battle to be properly compensated for injuries and illnesses like vibration white finger.

Miners who worked at collieries including Bolsover, Shirebrook and Creswell could be due payouts of up to £25,000.

Mr Godfrey, a partner at Leeds-based Simpson Millar Solicitors, has set up a specialist unit to help the miners.

He said: "These miners have been let down from start to finish.

"It’s scandalous that people can be treated in such a way. These were hardworking men who should have been looked after not taken advantage of.

“We estimate there are thousands of former miners in Derbyshire and the surrounding areas who have been shortchanged.”

The TUC’s Alec McFadden added: "This is an absolute disgrace. To be let down once is bad enough but twice is unforgivable.

"Many of the miners are now very old and many will have died.

"What is required is a quick and easy scheme so that every living miner with a legitimate claim is now properly compensated."