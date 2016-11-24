Thug punched woman as she was trying to help him after a fall

A thug punched a woman he was with in Clowne as she tried to help him up following a fall.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 23, how Daniel Midgley, 35, was seen punching the woman after he had fallen over a small wall at Creswell Road, Clowne, and he later lashed out at police after he was arrested.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Evidence was obtained from independent witnesses. The defendant and a female were seen arguing and shouting at each other and both appeared drunk. The defendant was stumbling and fell over a small wall.

“The female went over to help him up but as soon as he stood up he punched her in the face and she fell backwards to the ground and he sat back on the wall.”

Another man who was with a female witness told the defendant he should not have hit the woman, according to Mrs Haslam, and the defendant walked off following the victim.

Mrs Haslam added that police were called and when they tried to handcuff Midgley he pulled away and would not co-operate and he threatened to “knock-out” the police officer.

The defendant pushed and demanded the handcuffs be taken off and he had to be forced to the ground, according to Mrs Haslam, and he was kicking out and leg restraints had to be used.

Midgley, of Chapel Lane, Keighley, Bradford, pleaded guilty to the assault and admitted resisting a police constable after the incident on November 5.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “He’s entered guilty pleas and accepts the incident took place after he had been drinking and in the circumstances we are requesting a probation report.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing Midgley on November 30.