Thug who repeatedly punched a man in the face must pay £500 compensation

A thug left a man with awful facial injuries after he launched a vicious assault under the belief the victim had been bullying his brother.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 3, how Jonathan Farmer, 24, of Moorhall, Bakewell, targeted the victim Joseph Taylor at Hall Leys Park, off Causeway Lane, Matlock.

Prosecuting solicitor Christopher Knowles said: “Mr Taylor was walking home from Matlock over a footbridge and he was approached by a male who confronted him about allegations concerning his younger brother and he accused Mr Taylor of bullying his brother.

“He went to punch Mr Taylor to the face a number of times and these punches were successful and more punches were thrown to Mr Taylor’s face causing bruising and swelling to his head, a split tooth and a nose blood.”

Following Farmer’s arrest he immediately admitted committing the attack and explained that his brother had told him he had been bullied and Mr Taylor matched the description of someone who had allegedly been bullying his brother.

Farmer further stated that since the attack he has met the complainant and they have shaken hands.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident happened on September 18.

Defence solicitor Pari Seeley, representing Farmer, said: “He has little by way of previous convictions and he fully admitted his offence in interview and he has approached the victim and shaken hands with him and apologised.”

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Farmer to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.