Today marks 185 years of volunteer policing

To mark the 185th anniversary of volunteer policing in the UK Derbyshire Constabulary want more people to step up and give some time to the force.

There are three different roles in the volunteer sector; special constables who are uniformed volunteer police officers, with the full range of police powers; police support volunteers who do not replace police officers or police staff but support and enhance the work they do and police cadets for people aged between 13-17.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Our commitment is to prevent and reduce crime, attack criminality, protect vulnerable people, provide reassurance and deliver value for money. We are a high performing organisation and have seen a 50 per cent reduction in crime in Derbyshire over the past 11 years.

“Joining our team means you will play a part in assisting the force to deliver our policing commitment to our local communities. You will have the chance to use your skills, and gain some new ones, together with the satisfaction of knowing you are helping your local community.”

For more information about the volunteer police service click http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Careers/Volunteer-With-Us/Volunteer-With-Us.aspx