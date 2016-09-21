Two arrested after drugs swoop

Two people have been arrested following a drug warrant in Denby last week.

Officers carried out a search at a property on Danesby Rise on Friday, September 16.

They seized a quantity of what is thought to be cannabis and amphetamine from the address, along with drug related items and cash.

A 58 year old man and a 26 year old woman from the local area were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Both the man and the woman were questioned by police, and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Inspector Pat Howitt, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley area, said: “Officers from our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams and operational support teams worked together to carry out this warrant based on information from the local community, which we hope shows that we take reports of illegal drug activity very seriously.

“Without the support and help of the local community this wouldn’t be possible and I would ask that residents get in touch with us if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood as it really helps us to target anti-social behaviour and keep our area safe.”

Anyone with information about the misuse of drugs or any other crime can call Derbyshire police on 101, the non-emergency number, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.