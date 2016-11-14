Two salesmen have been fined for operating without pedlar certificates

Two salesmen have been fined after they were caught on the street taking orders for goods without pedlar certificates.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 10, how Roy Greasly and Daniel Handscomb had been spotted by police between Darley Dale and Matlock carrying large holdalls full of goods.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A police constable was patrolling at Darley Dale towards Matlock and saw two males outside houses and each was carrying a large holdall which were full and heavy.

“They were stopped and one of the males said they were taking orders for items and they were both asked for pedlar certificates and instead both produced a laminated identity card which was not a pedlar certificate.”

Greasly, 29, of Endsleigh Gardens, Mackworth, Derby, pleaded guilty by post to acting as a pedlar without a certificate after the incident on August 4.

Handscomb, 26, of Meynell Street, Normanton, Derby, was proved guilty of the same charge in his absence by the magistrates’ court bench.

Greasly explained in a statement that he was sorry for acting as a pedlar without a licence and that in the future he would make sure he had the right certificate for the job.

Handscomb told police he had met up with Greasly and they had been going house-to-house taking orders.

He also explained that he knew he needed a certificate but he had applied three times and been refused and he thought he was not committing an offence because he was only taking orders.

Magistrates fined Handscomb £200 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Greasly was fined £50 and was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.