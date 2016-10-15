UPDATE: A 38 reopened after two vehicle crash

A black BMW and a white van crashed north bound on the A38 however both lanes are now open.

The vehicles collided between Burton and the A50 junction at just before 1.30pm, today, Saturday, October 15..

Derby Roads Police said: “A38 north bound between Burton and A50 Junctions. Both vehicles now recovered from earlier RTC and both lanes running.”

