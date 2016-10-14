VIDEO: BADLY BURNT BODY: Public asked to help try and identify victim

Police investigating the murder of a man whose badly burned body was found in a suitcase in a Derbyshire lay-by are asking for the public’s help to identify the victim.

Officers have obtained DNA from the man’s body, which was found by a member of the public on Monday afternoon, but have found no match on the national database and do not know his identity.

He is white and likely to be under the age of 50. The man’s head and limbs are still missing.

The body was discovered at 12.30pm on Monday but police believe it was left in the lay-by, off the A628 just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs, sometime between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9.

Officers are asking people to come forward if they have not seen a neighbour, friend, colleague or family member for a while.

Derbyshire police is working with other forces to ascertain if the man has been reported missing in another county, though they say they recognise he might not have been missing at all. Officers are also liasing with Europol as they believe the man could be a foreign national.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9 to come forward. They also want to speak to anyone who regularly travels along the A628 between Tintwistle and the Flouch roundabout to get in touch so their vehicles can be eliminated from the inquiry. Police want drivers to ring in with the make and model of their vehicle and the time that they made their journey.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the victim is also asked to come forward. Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the investigation and a dedicated number has now been set up to take calls from across the country from people who want to come forward with information. This number is 0800 056 0944.