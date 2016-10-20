VIDEO: ‘Corsa Cannibals’ come to Derbyshire

Car criminals who prey on Vauxhall Corsa owners by stripping their vehicles for parts have arrived in Derbyshire.

The criminals - known as ‘Corsa Cannibals’ - take front bumpers, wings, bonnets, headlights, and wheels from cars often leaving owners with entire front ends missing.

In Derbyshire there have so far been five incidents, with two taking place in the Peak District in the last few weeks.

On October 12, the entire front end of a Corsa was stolen at Cross Street in Casteleton and the day after, another had its bonnet and bumper taken from Church Lane in Bakewell.

Another three incidents have taken place in Derby in October, with number plates and wheels being stolen and windows being smashed.

Now, CCTV video has emerged of thieves targeting a car in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield.

In it, the thief works methodically for 30 minutes or more, leaving the owner with an undriveable car and a huge garage bill.

Anyone with information about the Bakewell theft is asked to contact PC Mark Webb on 101, quoting occurrence number 16000322258.

You can also send police messages online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you have been targeted by the ‘Corsa Cannibals’, get in touch on our Facebook page or by emailing comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk.