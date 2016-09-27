Violent son slapped his mum after Facebook row

A violent son slapped his mum twice after he had asked to borrow money and they had a row about a Facebook message.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 21, how Matthew Steven Sparrow, 20, of Church Street, Riddings, struck his mother Julie Lewis before she called the police.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant’s mother says her son has been a drug-user for about six years and this results in him being violent and she is afraid of him. On September 4 her son slapped her twice.”

The court heard Sparrow had asked for £2.50 but his mother did not have any money and she had refused his request. She did however let him use her phone for Facebook, according to Mrs Haslam, but when she received a message back and she questioned this the defendant became verbally abusive.

Mrs Haslam added: “His mother went upstairs and he followed her and the argument continued and she went back downstairs before he slapped her twice across the face and knocked her glasses off. She called the police immediately and they attended and the defendant was arrested.”

Sparrow told police he had asked his mum for money and he admitted slapping her twice but he expressed remorse and said he was sorry. The defendant pleaded guilty to assault.

Magistrates sentenced Sparrow to a community order with a drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements.

He was also fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.