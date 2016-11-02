Vital tips on staying safe this Bonfire Night

Make sure your Bonfire Night celebrations are safe as well as fun.

Despite numerous organised displays, many people still choose to host private bonfires and fireworks displays at home.

Celebrations can soon turn to disaster if safety precautions are not followed.

Derbyshire fire service is advising the following:

n Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and take them out one at a time.

n Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on each firework. Read the instructions by torch light and not a naked flame and always buy fireworks from a reputable source.

n Light fireworks at arm’s length using a safety firework lighter or fuse wick - Stand back after lighting.

n NEVER go back to a firework once lit, it may go off in your face.

n Collect used fireworks with care, douse with water and bury them or place in a metal container.

n Keep children away from fireworks and bonfires.

n Keep pets indoors.

n Take care with sparklers – young children should not handle these.

n NEVER throw fireworks.

n NEVER keep fireworks in your pocket.

n Keep a bucket of water handy.

If you must light a bonfire, follow these steps:

n Site the bonfire well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees, shrubs and well away from your fireworks

n Before lighting, make sure there are no animals hiding inside. • Be careful when building the bonfire so it does not collapse once lit.

n Don’t burn foam filled furniture, aerosols, tins of paint, or bottles.

n NEVER use flammable liquids such as paraffin or petrol to light the fire.

n Keep children and pets away from the fire.

n In case of emergency, keep buckets of water, a garden hose or a fire extinguisher ready.

n When the party is over, pour water on the embers before leaving.

Group Manager Mat Lee, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We all know that a good bonfire party with fireworks can be great fun if handled responsibly and with safety in mind, however accidents can and do happen.

“An out of control bonfire, or a stray firework can soon lead to disaster, so I would encourage everyone wanting to enjoy the festivities to attend an organised display, where they can relax and enjoy the spectacle safely and without risk.

“If you still go ahead and have a bonfire party at home, I would strongly advise that you take every precaution to ensure the safety of you and your guests by following our simple safety tips.”

For more information about keeping safe visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk