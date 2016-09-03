Volunteer appeal for an African trip of a lifetime

Over the summer the Derby County Community Trust took part in their fifth Rams in Kenya trip and are now recruiting for the 2017 adventure.

During May, around 50 volunteers were given the chance to spend two weeks in the Slums of Rhonda, Nakuru working in three schools. They worked with hundreds of children, teaching in schools, building classrooms and helping to improve the lives of the most deserving communities.

Across the projects, volunteers spent their time funding the installation of running water, building classrooms, providing resources, supporting teachers and completing maintenance and site improvement.

Facilitated by African Adventures, the trip benefits both the Derby County Community Trust and the impoverished areas around Nakuru in Kenya.

Every volunteer is tasked with raising the below amounts which include percentages that go towards the DCCT’s disability program and the Kenyan school projects.

No formal skills or experience is necessary to join the trip, just enthusiasm, commitment and a will to help those in need.

For more information email Paul Newman at paul.newman@dcct.co.uk.