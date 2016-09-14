Volunteers improve lives in Kenya

Volunteers from Belper are being given the chance to take part in a life-changing trip to Africa. The Derby County Community Trust took part in its fifth Rams in Kenya trip in May and are now recruiting for the 2017 adventure. Volunteers spent two weeks in the slums of Rhonda, Nakuru, working in three schools. They worked with hundreds of children, teaching, building classrooms and helping to improve lives. See left for more.

The trip began in 2012 and has grown since 13 volunteers departed on the first visit. A total of 164 volunteers have now taken part across the five trips. Due to the amazing growth, this year saw the scheme move into a third partner project, Jubilee Academy, which was added to the work along with the St Trizah and Ungana Schools where work continued from previous visits.

Across the projects, volunteers spent their time funding the installation of running water, building classrooms, providing resources, supporting teachers and completing maintenance and site improvement.

Returning back to St Trizah for a fifth time, the volunteers’ energies were spent concentrating on the continual construction of new classrooms, working on land the DCCT helped to purchase in 2014 to relocate the school to its own permanent site.

Volunteers also get the opportunity to take part in the Rift Valley Adventure Day which is a visit to the Nakuru National Safari, Thompson falls and the equator. There is also the chance to visit the Menengai Crater, an elephant orphanage and the giraffe manor in Narobi.

Facilitated by African Adventures, the trip benefits both the Derby County Community Trust and the impoverished areas around Nakuru.

Every volunteer is tasked with raising £1,920 (one week) or £2,550 (two weeks), which include percentages that go towards the DCCT’s disability program and the Kenyan school projects.

For more information, contact Paul Newman at paul.newman@dcct.co.uk.