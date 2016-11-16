WARNING: Do not approach this dangerous man

A convicted armed robber is on the run from Derbyshire's open prison.

Patrick Fahey, 41, escaped from HMP Sudbury last Friday, police revealed this afternoon.

Fahey was convicted of a series of armed robberies at Manchester Crown Court in 2008.

He was given an indeterminate sentence with a minimum of 56 months' imprisonment.

Fahey is from Newton Heath in Manchester.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "Anyone who knows where Fahey is should not approach him.

"They should contact their local police on 101, quoting Derbyshire reference number 16000365020.

"Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."