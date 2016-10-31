WATCH: Smelly, STD-plagued, Asian ladybirds take over Derbyshire garage

A Derbyshire businessman had a shock when he found a loveliness of Harlequin ladybirds in his garage.

As reported earlier, the bugs - which are coming to the UK from Asia in their droves - are infected with the Laboulbeniales sexually-transmitted disease and can give off a nasty chemical smell.

Picture: Steve Fairburn.

Steve Fairburn, of Chesterfield, said: "I first saw them flying around the garden and settling on the white walls of the house but not in any great numbers - but when I went in the garage I stepped on quite a few as they were all over the floor.

"Then I saw them on the door and it took me by surprise to see so many!

"There must be close to 100 in each colony."

Steve added: "To be honest I've not sniffed them and after reading they carry STDs I'm not going near them without a snorkel and wetsuit!"

Steve, who owns Chesterfield-based aerial photography and videography firm Rise Above It, captured this video and picture.

Scores of people have reported seeing the Harlequin ladybirds across Derbyshire.