Waterton Park Hotel is the perfect venue for all occasions

There’s a small part of Yorkshire that will always remain very special for me.

Well, quite a lot of it will thinking about it. I’m a proud Yorkshireman at his happiest when wandering and exploring the beauty of God’s Own Country afterall.

The little haven of delight I refer to is what is now known as Waterton Park Hotel - a stunning 18th century Georgian mansion surrounded by beautiful rolling parkland and a shimmering 26 acre lake.

So why is it so special? well isn’t that enough? OK, well it’s special to me because on 6th April 2013 I celebrated my wedding day there with my beautiful wife.

Waterton Park Hotel is a hugely popular venue for weddings - and with its history, beauty, stylish public rooms and bedrooms and, perhaps most importantly on that particular occasion friendly and highly professional staff, it’s not hard to see why.

It was a stunning day for us and, more than three years after that unforgetable occasion, I was eager to return for a much-needed trip down memory lane.

I suppose the danger of going back to a venue which played host to the best, or maybe second best day of my life (the birth of my son gives it a good run for its money), is that you will be left disappointed.

Yet it’s hard to be disappointed at Waterton Park Hotel, especially when the sun is shining. As soon as we drove through the iron gates, memories as beautiful as the surroundings itself were soon flooding back as the autumnal sun glistened gently.

Work on Waterton Hall began in 1767 by Thomas Waterton, before the estate was slowly transformed into the first nature reserve ever known by his son, Charles, over a five year period.

It cost a whopping £9,000 - the equivelant of £2,5m in today’s money and it is money very well spent.

The old place hasn’t changed much, I don’t suppose it would do after nearly 250 years.

And, we wondered around the charming hotel, I was pleased to see that the restaurant area where my guests had mingled over a pint or three was just the same and that the relaxing library room was equally unchanged, offering peaceful and relaxing vibes.

Of course there is much more to Waterton Park Hotel than just weddings and, if it’s a weekend away you are after, then you’ve come to the right place.

Guests can relax, take a swim or work out in the hotel’s leisure complex uniquely located in Walton Hall and enjoy the heated lake level pool overlooking the 26 acre lake and surrounding woodland.

And if that isn’t enough there is also a spa bath, sauna and steam room.

No high-class hotel would be worthy of the name nowadays without a spa, and Waterton Park Hotel has moved with the times in the last few years with the creation of their own spa complex.

The facility offers fabulous views overlooking Walton Hall and has five treatment rooms, a beauty area, and relaxation area.

The other problem with no longer being on your honeymoon night is you don’t get the honeymoon suite - boy was that some room.

But the room we had on this occasion still managed to impress me, it was clean, spacious and the view was stunning, what more could you want?.

The breakfast room at Waterton Park Hotel will always be a special place, good or bad food (and this morning it was once again top notch), it will always the place I started my first day as Mr and Mrs Thirkill.

I know I’ll go back again some time - but hopefully it won’t be to get married.

For further information on Waterton Park Hotel, click here, or call 01924 257911