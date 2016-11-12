WEATHER: A grey start to the weekend

It is a grey start today (November 12) with persistent rain continuing to spread eastwards, and winds easing.

The winds and rain are set to ease throughout the afternoon, turning more drizzly in places as cloud lowers.

Fog is likely over the hills and according to the Met Office, the maximum expected temperature is eight degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow (Sunday, November 13) looks a little brighter and is set to stay dry after frost and fog patches in the morning.