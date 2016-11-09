Here is the weather forecast for today (Wednesday, November 9).

Rain, sleet and hill snow will continue into the morning with snow accumulations possible on high ground.

This will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon, although it will remain cold and rather cloudy.

Maximum temperature 7C.

Into the evening isolated outbreaks of showery rain are possible, mainly in the east, otherwise a mostly dry and chilly night with clear spells.

Minimum temperature 2C.