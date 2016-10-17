WEATHER FORECAST: Sunshine and scattered showers

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Monday, October 17 is for sunshine and scattered showers.

It will be a bright but breezy day with sunny spells but also some well scattered showers.

These will be most frequent in the west, perhaps turning heavy at times.

However most places will remain dry.

Maximum Temperature 15 °C.

Tonight there will be clear spells, but also isolated showers at first.

Cloud then increasing after midnight, as a band of heavy and blustery rain moves across the region by dawn.

Minimum Temperature 7 °C.