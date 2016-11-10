WEATHER: Frost could give way to thundery showers

Here is today’s weather forecast for Thursday, November 10.

The region is waking up to a cold start with frost in places.

Some parts will see sunny spells but heavy and perhaps thundery showers are set to develop over the morning.

It will be dry during the afternoon but still cold, so wrap up.

