WEATHER: Umbrellas at the ready

You will need an umbrella handy today (Saturday, October 1) as rain is set for Derbyshire.

It’s a chilly and mostly dry start, but cloud will thicken during the morning bringing heavy, showery rain from the southwest according to the Met Office.

It is set to last through the afternoon, with the risk of hail and thunder.

The maximum temperature expected is 14 degrees Celsius.

It is set to become dry with prolonged sunshine from tomorrow (Sunday, October 2).