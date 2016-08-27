WEATHER WARNING: Heavy and thundery showers for East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain later today (Saturday), potentially leading to some travel disruption.

The yellow alert comes into force at 11am today (Saturday), covering Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, and remains valid until 9am on Sunday.

After a dry and cloudy start, showers will spread into much off the region, potentially turning heavy and thundery.

The Met Office has warned there could be the risk of local disruption to transport and outdoor activities.

“Thundery showers are likely to move northwards into some southern parts of England during Saturday morning, becoming more widespread and heavy over central UK through the course of Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning,” they said.

“There remains a lot of uncertainty in where the heaviest and most prolonged thundery showers will occur, with some places having only small amounts of rain. However, there is a risk of some locally large rainfall totals, with 25 to 50 mm of rain possible in places.”