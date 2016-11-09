Weather warning of ice issued in Derbyshire

A yellow weather warning of ice has been issued in Derbyshire.

The warning is in place from 6pm tonight (Wednesday, November 9) until 9am tomorrow (Thursday, November 10).

Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing this evening and overnight.

Given that roads are likely to be still damp from earlier rain and snow, icy patches are expected to form on untreated surfaces.

Please be aware that some localised disruption to travel is likely.