Win a birthday party for your child at Gulliver’s Kingdom

You may have heard of Gulliver’s theme parks - but did you know they do children’s birthday parties too?

With so many birthday party experiences on offer, whatever your child is mad about, Gulliver’s will have the party to suit them perfectly.

We have teamed up with Gulliver’s to offer one lucky boy or girl the chance to win the following:

A Nerf Zone Birthday party for themselves and up to 17 friends. The Nerf Zone party is suitable for age 6+ and can be held at Gulliver’s Kingdom, Matlock Bath.

The winner will have their own party room complete with a party coordinator, party food, birthday card and plenty of fun!

For more information visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk/birthday-parties.

n To win a party at Gullivers Kingdom, tell us in which village the theme park is located.

Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Entries close on Sunday, October 2. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and are available on request. The editor’s decision is final.

Terms and conditions apply. Parties are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Nerf Zone Birthday party is valid for up to 18 children age 6+.

All birthday parties must be taken by November 30, 2016. Winners will be contacted by Gulliver’s hotline to arrange their party, subject to availability.