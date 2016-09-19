Women fighting for a fairer pension deal

The Amber Valley Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group joined forces with other members from across the midlands to campaign against Government changes to pension arrangements.

In 1995 the retirement age for women was increased from 60-65, in-line with men’s, but this changed again in 2011 to 66 for both men and women.

But many of the women affected received no notification of the changes and so failed to plan for the additional time period without an income.

The group gathered signatures for a petition to be presented to Prime Minister Theresa May next month and were supported by councillors and former ministers from across Derbyshire, including Hardyal Dhindsa, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire and Lucy Care - Liberal Democrat candidate for Derby North.

Judi Hart, Amber Valley WASPI group coordinator, said: “Imagine having a savings account holding £48,000, that you have contributed to all your working life and then one day someone sends you a letter saying the balance has been reduced to zero. This is what we are facing.

“Life can change literally overnight when you reach your 60s. To experience redundancy, serious illness or death of a spouse and then discover on top of that, that you are expected to work for a further six years can have a devastating effect.”

The issue is currently the subject of a cross-party parliamentary group which seeks to find a fair solution for 2.1 million women affected by the problem across the UK.

For further information on WASPI and to find your local group please visit www.waspi.co.uk or email waspiambervalley@gmail.com.