Young driver arrested after horror Derbyshire crash leaves four injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after he and three others were taken to hospital following a crash on the A38 in Derbyshire.

The four men were in a Vauxhall Insignia which left the A38 between Ripley and Coxbench at about 7.10pm last night.

Police and highways officers shut the road for about five hours while paramedics helped the casualties and the scene was cleared.

All four men were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

An 18-year-old passenger was the most seriously hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail.

Officers will speak to him when he is well enough.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 555 of October 3.