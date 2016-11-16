Man admits killing a mother and daughter found dead in Shirebrook home

A killer has admitted taking the lives of two women after the bodies of a mother and daughter were discovered at the daughter’s Shirebrook home.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Wednesday, November 16, how Christopher Whelan, 21, of Dransfield Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, killed Julie Hill, 51, and her mother Rose Hill, 75, whose bodies were found by the emergency services at Julie Hill’s house on Station Road, Shirebrook, on February 26.

Police investigated the crime scene in Station Road, Shirebrook for days afterwards.

Whelan pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder but guilty to two counts of manslaughter committed on February 25 on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his mental status which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Evans QC said: “In this matter the defendant accepts he caused the deaths of both Julie Hill and Rose Hill and at the same time intended on his admission to kill them.”

Mr Evans added that psychiatric evidence that Whelan was suffering abnormality of the mind from a medical condition impairing rational judgement and self control was accepted.

A murder trial was due to start on Wednesday, November 16, but Whelan pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his mental status and the pleas were accepted by the CPS and Judge Carr DBE.

An inquest previously heard how Julie Hill’s son Liam Parker had found his mother dead at her home before paramedics and police were alerted and later confirmed the bodies of Julie Hill and her mother Rose Hill had been found dead at the property.

Police confirmed during the inquest that Julie Hill was identified by her dental records and Rose Hill, of St Francis Close, Crosspool, Sheffield, was identified by family at a mortuary.

Judge Carr DBE today told Nottingham Crown Court: “I am satisfied with the decision taken and that it’s a right and just one.

“The pleas entered should stand as a final resting point and there will be no trial on the two counts.

“I will sentence for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on counts one and two.”

Judge Carr DBE adjourned the case until Friday, November, 18.

The family of Julie and Rose Hill revealed at the time of their deaths that they had been left devastated and described both women as “loving mothers” and “dear friends”.

A further separate inquest also heard how Liam Parker, 22, of Charnock Crescent, Sheffield, was later killed after he had been hit by a train in April.

Both inquests into the deaths of Julie and Rose Hill, and separately, Liam Parker were adjourned for further hearings at a later date.