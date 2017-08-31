Man charged with murder in Derbyshire town

Officers investigating the death of Nigel McGurk have charged a man with his murder.

Officers were called to West Park Court in Long Eaton at 11.05am on Tuesday, August 29, to reports that a man had been injured.

When officers arrived Mr McGurk, aged 63, was found with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffery Beers, who is 46 years-old from West Park Court, Long Eaton has tonight been charged with murder.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 31).

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 17000369614.