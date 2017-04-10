Man dies after falling through a roof

A man has died after apparently falling through the roof of a derelict building in Ambergate.
Police were called to a unit at Derwent Works, Matlock Road, at 8pm last night (Sunday, April 9) to a report that a man had fallen through a roof.
The man, thought to be aged 19, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A police spokesman said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around his death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A fire services spokesman said: “ “The person fell at some distance. It looked like at least 10 or 20 feet and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.”
