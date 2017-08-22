Man dies in A6 crash

A man has died on the A6 and Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Part of the A6 remains closed today following a fatal collision.

An officer was following a car along the A6 at 11.30pm last night - Monday, August 21 - when the car collided with a central reservation.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The passenger, a man in his 20s, died following the collision while the driver was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a stable condition.

“The force has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.”

The A6 between Wisgreaves Road and Haig Street in Alvaston is likely to be closed for several hours today while inquiries continue, the A6 at London Road is now open.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1071 of August 21.