Man hospitalised after assault in Belper

A man needed urgent medical treatment to his head after he was attacked by two men while on a night out in Belper.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “On Sunday, January 29 between 12.45am and 1.30am a man was in the Memorial Gardens off of King Street in the town centre when he was approached by two men.

“One of the men struck him to the back of his head which resulted in him requiring hospital treatment.”

The man was described as white, around 20 years old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and had a local accent.

The second man was described as white, between 22-24 years-old, 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium to large build and a local accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Ross O’Brian on 101 quoting reference number 17000040445.

