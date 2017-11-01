Man jailed for burgling homes in Derbyshire

A man has been jailed for almost four years after he admitted burgling houses in Crich and Marehay.

Richard Joseph Cano, 37, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, pleaded guilty to break-ins at The Common, Crich, on August 31 and on Warmwells Lane, Marehay, on September 6.

Items including medals, jewellery, electronics, a laptop and digital camera were stolen.

He also pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a false representation when he tried to sell on the jewellery which was stolen on August 31.

Cano was sentenced to a total of 45 months' imprisonment at the hearing at Derby Crown Court last month.