Man ordered to pay £328 after smashing his way into a property

A man has been ordered to pay £328 after he smashed his way into a home where he had been living with his former partner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, July 26, how Brett Gill, 32, and his partner of the time had been drinking and arguing before Gill left but then returned and forced his way back into the property on Queen Street, South Normanton, to get his mobile phone.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “The police were called due to a report of a domestic incident with screaming from a female and a male, and smashing could be heard.”

The complainant told police they were both upset due to earlier incidents between the two parties and she described the relationship as volatile and they had been arguing.

Mrs Price added that this led to the defendant getting his belongings and leaving but he came back to get his mobile phone but the door was locked.

However, Gill, who has previous convictions, came round to the back of the property and he forced his way in breaking the lock and electric socket.

Gill, of Scotia Drive, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to damaging the door after the incident on July 17.

The defendant told police he had been at home with his partner and they had both had a couple of drinks and he claimed she had wanted him to get more alcohol but he had work the next day and said he was going to leave to avoid a row.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He realised he had forgotten his mobile and went back to the property but his partner had put both locks on the doors and she said she could not find the phone.

“He knew exactly where it was - on the bedside table - and he pushed his way through the door to get the phone.”

Magistrates fined Gill £213 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.