Man rescued from Belper house blaze

A man has been rescued from a house fire in Belper.

The blaze broke out at the Bargate Road property at around 11pm (on Tuesday, July 18).

Neighbours heard a smoke alarm sounding before dialling 999.

Appliances from Belper, Duffield and Alfreton were in attendance.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man was rescued by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics.

Crews ventilated the property before leaving the scene.