Man rescued from Belper house blaze

A man has been rescued from a house fire in Belper.
The blaze broke out at the Bargate Road property at around 11pm (on Tuesday, July 18).
Neighbours heard a smoke alarm sounding before dialling 999.
Appliances from Belper, Duffield and Alfreton were in attendance.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man was rescued by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics.
Crews ventilated the property before leaving the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belper News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.