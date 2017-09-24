Man 'stabbed in head' in Derbyshire

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault after another male was allegedly stabbed in the head.

The incident happened in Chapel Street, Holbrook, shortly before 12.30pm yesterday.

Officers were seen working on that road and there was a related cordon at a property in Belper Road, Bargate.

That cordon has now been removed.

Police said the wounded man did not receive a life-threatening injury and was treated at the Royal Derby Hospital.