Man summonsed to court after cyclist injured in collision with car

A man has been summonsed to court for dangerous driving after a cyclist was injured in an incident involving a car.

The man who police will not name handed himself in after a cyclist was injured at 7am yesterday following the incident on Alfreton Road, Little Eaton.

He has not been arrested and charged but has been summonsed to court to answer charges of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, dangerous driving and careless and inconsiderate driving.

Police say the cyclist suffered superficial injuries to his face and elbow in the incident.