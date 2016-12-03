Men injured after 'bladed weapon' attack outside Belper pub

Police have confirmed that two men were injured following an altercation outside a pub in Belper last night.

The incident happened at the steps leading up to the Green House pub, at the junction of Green Lane and King Street, at about 10.45pm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A small group of men were involved in the clash.

"Two men were injured with what was thought to be a bladed weapon and were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"An investigation is continuing but police believe it to be an isolated incident between people who may have known each other.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 1308 of December 2.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

According to eyewitness reports on social media, the men were injured with a machete - but the force spokesman could not confirm this.